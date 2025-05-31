Price of Eggs Rises Amid Decline in Production



Kathmandu: The price of eggs has been increased due to increased demand after a fall in production driven by rising temperatures. The Nepal Layers Poultry Breeders Association has set new egg prices, effective immediately. The farm price for XL eggs (30 pieces) is now Rs 480, large eggs are Rs 465, and medium eggs are Rs 435.

According to National News Agency Nepal, the Association’s chair, Binod Pokharel, stated that despite the price hike, farmers are still struggling to cover costs, though the increase provides some relief. Pokharel noted that egg production has decreased by up to 25 percent due to the intense heat. The high temperatures lead to chickens consuming less feed, reducing egg production and contributing to the spread of diseases.

Five months ago, daily production was at 40,000 cartons of eggs, but it has now dropped to about 25,000. With the number of egg-laying chickens decreasing and demand rising, prices are expected to continue to rise gradually.