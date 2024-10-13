DU, UGC, World Bank meeting held



A meeting among Dhaka University (DU), University Grants Commission (UGC) of Bangladesh and World Bank was held on Sunday.

The meeting took place at the Vice-Chancellor’s Lounge, where Chairman of Bangladesh University Grants Commission Prof. Dr. SMA Faiz, Vice-Chancellor of DU Prof. Dr. Niaz Ahmed Khan, Pro-Vice Chancellor (Academic) Prof. Dr. Mamun Ahmed, Pro-Vice Chancellor (Administration) Prof. Dr. Sayema Haque Bidisha, Treasurer Prof. Dr. M Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, UGC Members- Prof. Dr. Mohammad Tanzimuddin Khan and Prof. Dr. Mohammad Anwar Hossen, World Bank Senior Education Specialist TM Asaduzzaman, Senior Education Advisor Dr. Md Mahamud Ul Hoque and Project Director Prof. Dr. Asaduzzaman were present.

During the meeting they discussed various issues including implementation of different development projects at DU with the financial assistance from the World Bank.

The meeting also discussed the construction of a residential hall for DU female students, formation of a special fund for providing s

cholarship among financially challenged students, improving Wi-Fi network at DU, development of DU Medical Centre and undertaking joint research and training programs.

Source: United News of Bangladesh