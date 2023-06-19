General

The government has decided to extend Eid-ul-Azha holidays of this year by a day with announcing June 27 a holiday through an executive order.

With the holiday of June 27, this year the government employees will enjoy five-day holidays for Eid-ul-Azha as pre-scheduled holidays are on June 28-30 and July 1 is a Saturday, a weekly holiday.

The decision was taken today in a cabinet meeting presided over by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her office here.

Later, Cabinet Secretary Md. Mahbub Hossain briefed the decisions of cabinet meeting in a press conference at the Secretariat.

"We got many advantages as holiday for the last Eid-ul-Fitr was extended by a day. It has been possible to conduct the traffic management smoothly in the last Eid. In light with the previous experience, the premier extended the Eid holidays by a day," he said.

Mahbub Hossain said the prime minister asked officials concerned to find new markets for exporting agricultural products abroad.

During unscheduled discussion of the cabinet meeting, the premier gave directives to give special attention on Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) countries in this regard, he said.

The cabinet secretary said there is demand of Bangladeshi products specially fruits and vegetables in OIC countries where Bangladeshis are living.

That is why, the prime minister gave the directives, he said.

Replying to a question, Mahbub Hossain said special importance should also be given to those countries where agricultural products are being exported now.

He said the cabinet approved a draft law titled "Balumahal and Soil Management Act, 2023" to safeguard agricultural land by prohibiting the extraction of sand, mud, and soil from crop fields.

Earlier, crop field was out of purview of the ban on sand extractions, he mentioned.

The cabinet secretary said the law will empower the government officials to confiscate any tools or equipment used in illegal sand mining activities.

As per the draft law, if any roads and establishments get damaged due to transportation of sand, leaseholder will have to pay the compensation while lease activities will be operated online, he said.

The cabinet also approved the draft of 'Land Crime Prevention and Remedy Act, 2023' in principle.

In the draft law, he said, curbing land-related forgeries and offences has been stressed.

Provision of punishment for different terms has been kept in the law, he said.

The cabinet also gave nod to draft of Lakshmipur Science and Technology University Act, 2023.

If the law is passed, it will be the country's 57th public university while 113 private universities have so far been approved, Mahbub Hossain said.

In the last week, the cabinet approved two draft acts with a view to establishing universities in Shariatpur and Thakurgaon.

The cabinet today also cleared drafts of Bangladesh Homeopathic Treatment Education Act, 2023, National Library Policy 2023 and Agriculture and Food-Processing Industry Development Policy 2023.

It also approved drafts of an agreement between Bangladesh and Canada on aviation and proposal for ratification of BIMSTEC Charter.

Mahbub Hossain said Padma Bridge authorities have paid Taka 316 crore as 3rd and 4th installments of loan taken for the construction of Padma Bridge while metro-rail authorities paid Taka 55 crore as first installment of loan taken for construction of metro-rail.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha