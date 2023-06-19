General

State Minister for Cultural affairs KM Khalid

has urged the young generation including first-time voters not to vote for

the anti-liberation forces.

"Who you vote for is entirely your personal decision. Just one request to

you, don't vote for those forces who stood against our independence during

the Liberation War. Choose the pro-liberation force while voting," he said.

The state minister said this as the chief guest while addressing at a

fresher-reception ceremony of the newly-admitted students under spring and

winter semester-2023 of Shanto-Mariam University of Creative Technology

(SMUCT) at its permanent campus premises in the capital, said a press release

here today.

Khalid said Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's contribution to the language

movement is very apparent so that he is called the pioneer of language

movement.

Before the partition of India and Pakistan, Bangabandhu had realized that the

Bengali language and culture may be affected to destroy the Bengali nation,

according to a report of the then Indian newspaper "Daily Ittehad".

"Bangabandhu expressed this fear at a meeting in Kolkata on July 7, 1947.

Later, his fear proved to be true," the state minister said.

Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the university Dr. Md. Shah-E-Alam presided over the

function while its Chairman of the Board of Trustees Professor Mostafizul

Haque, Chairman of the Shanto-Mariam Foundation and member of the Board of

Trustees of the university Dr. Ahsanul Kabir, Treasurer Prof Shamsun Nahar

and Registrar Dr. Par Moshiur Rahman, Deans of various departments, heads of

departments and teachers and officials of the university were present, among

others.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha