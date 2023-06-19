State Minister for Cultural affairs KM Khalid
has urged the young generation including first-time voters not to vote for
the anti-liberation forces.
"Who you vote for is entirely your personal decision. Just one request to
you, don't vote for those forces who stood against our independence during
the Liberation War. Choose the pro-liberation force while voting," he said.
The state minister said this as the chief guest while addressing at a
fresher-reception ceremony of the newly-admitted students under spring and
winter semester-2023 of Shanto-Mariam University of Creative Technology
(SMUCT) at its permanent campus premises in the capital, said a press release
here today.
Khalid said Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's contribution to the language
movement is very apparent so that he is called the pioneer of language
movement.
Before the partition of India and Pakistan, Bangabandhu had realized that the
Bengali language and culture may be affected to destroy the Bengali nation,
according to a report of the then Indian newspaper "Daily Ittehad".
"Bangabandhu expressed this fear at a meeting in Kolkata on July 7, 1947.
Later, his fear proved to be true," the state minister said.
Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the university Dr. Md. Shah-E-Alam presided over the
function while its Chairman of the Board of Trustees Professor Mostafizul
Haque, Chairman of the Shanto-Mariam Foundation and member of the Board of
Trustees of the university Dr. Ahsanul Kabir, Treasurer Prof Shamsun Nahar
and Registrar Dr. Par Moshiur Rahman, Deans of various departments, heads of
departments and teachers and officials of the university were present, among
others.
Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha