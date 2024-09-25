Eminent journalist Aghore Mondal passes away



Renowned journalist Aghore Mondal passed away

today while undergoing treatment at a hospital in the capital.

He was 58. Aghore left behind his wife, two daughters and a lot of well-

wishers.

Aghore Mondal had been suffering from serious kidney and heart problems for a

long time. In addition to this complication, he was admitted to Bangabandhu

Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) on September 5 due to dengue. He was

on life support for more than one week as his condition gradually

deteriorated.

Aghore Mondal has been involved in journalism for over three decades. He

started his career as a sports journalist in Daily Vorer Kagoj in the 90’s.

He joined broadcast journalism in the early 21st century and worked in

Channel I and Deepto TV. Lastly he served as the News Editor (Digital and

News Media) of ATN News before suffering from serious illness.

Many of the country’s established sports journalists have been nurtured

through Aghore. He served as the Acting President of Bangladesh Sports

Journ

alists Association (BSJA) in 2017.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha