Police to stay on highest alert for Durga Puja celebration: DMP chief



Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Md Mainul Hassan today said police would be placed on highest alert at every puja mandaps so that the Hindu community can celebrate their largest religious festival Durga Puja in a peaceful manner.

‘We have already started taking measures to ensure security of the puja mandaps. Police both in uniform and plain clothes will be on highest alert to ensure unprecedented security arrangement during the Durga Puja. Besides, SWAT, crisis response team, quick response team, crime scene van and bomb disposal unit will be kept ready to make the security measures foolproof,’ he said.

The DMP commissioner made the remarks while presiding over a meeting on security, law and order and traffic management centering the Sharodia Durga Puja at its headquarters here.

He said they have chalked out the security plan in three phases — pre-puja, during puja and the immersion of the goddess Durga — to ensure foolproof security to celebrate the puja peacefully.

The DMP chief called

upon the leaders of the Puja Udjapn Parishad to make sure effective operation of the closed circuit camera televisions (CCTVs) round the clock during the celebration of the festival, alongside appointing own volunteers at the puja mandaps to help police in ensuring peaceful celebration of the festival.

He called upon all concerned to contact the national emergency service 999 or nearby police stations if necessary.

‘We hope the Durga Puja will be celebrated in festive and peaceful manner with collective efforts of all,’ he said.

Additional police commissioner (admin) Faruk Ahmed, additional police commissioner (crime and operations) Md Israil Hawlader, joint commissioner (operations) Sana Shaminur Rahman, spoke on the occasion.

Senior police officers of the DMP and leaders of the Hindu Community were present at the meeting.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha