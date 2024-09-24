PM Oli pledges to open consulate general of Nepal in California



Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has pledged to open the Consulate General of Nepal in the western region of the US, California, soon.

Prime Minister Oli, who is currently in New York to participate in the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, leading a Nepali delegation, made the commitment responding to the demand for the same by various organisations of the Nepali community.

There are around 100,000 Nepalis residing in the State. The Nepali Public Relations Committee, Nepali Association of Northern California and other organizations had called for the opening of a consulate office in San Francisco, California reasoning that it has been inconvenience for them to access the service by reaching New York or Washington DC, where the Consulate General of Nepal is currently located.

They have urged for the establishment of consulate general office in the region as it would address the problems facing the Nepali community for the services, including passport renewal, to a great extent.

Noting that

he was positive to the demand, PM Oli assured that the government would take a decision in this regard soon. “We have already planned to open a Consulate General of Nepal in California soon”, he said.

California State is a hub of science and technology as well as Silicon Valley, so Nepal and Nepalis can reap benefits from it, the demand paper stated.

The Committee also called on Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Arzu Rana Deuba to draw her attention to the same issue and extended an invitation to visit California.

The Nepali Diaspora representatives had also expressed their interest before the PM that Nepalis living abroad would also play a role for the country’s prosperity and development.

They also discussed with the PM about the issue of dual citizenship and its proper address through amendment to the constitutional provisions. Prime Minister Oli showed concern over disputes within the Non-Resident Nepali Association (NRNA).

Prime Minister Oli urged all to work with the belief that a one-time Nepali wou

ld be a Nepali forever while hinting provision such as nullifying the abroad citizenship for exercising political rights in the country could be made,

In responding to queries from the participants in the political context, PM Oli said there would be no amendments to the constitution on issues such as democratic values, federalism, protection of republican system and sovereignty of the country.

He discussed the constitution amendment issue would take the shape on consensus among the parties.

Meanwhile, different Nepali community organizations called on PM Oli and demanded opening of Nepali Consulate General office in Texas. Likewise, Nepali community representatives based in Canada also urged the PM to take initiative for the establishment of Canadian Embassy in Nepal.

Source: National News Agency RSS