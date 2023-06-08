General

Former Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Bimalendra Nidhi visited the ongoing photo exhibition at National News Agency (RSS) central office today.

The exhibition has displayed the dozens of photos on diverse culture and heritages of Nepal.

Also the former Vice President of Nepali Congress, leader Nidhi observed that he was happy to see the photo exhibition organized by RSS, showing Nepal's cultural diversity and unity. It would be helpful to understand Nepal's social fabric.

Lawmaker Nidhi also suggested the RSS management to conduct such exhibition at province level too.

Leader Nidhi was welcomed by RSS Executive Chair Dharmendra Jha, General Manager Siddharaj Rai, Board Member Krishna Adhikari, and Administration Chief Shital Mahato, among others.

The photo show organized on the occasion of Republic Day, 2080 will continue till June 15.

Source: National News Agency Nepal