Sarlahi, Aug 31: Four local levels of Sarlahi district have not yet unveiled their budget for current fiscal year 2080/81 BS.

Out of 20 local levels in the district, Haripurwa and Hariwan municipalities as well as Chandranagar and Basarbariya rural municipalities have not been able to bring the budget for the current fiscal year due to conflict among people's representatives.

As per the Local Level Government Operation Act 2074 BS, there is a provision that every local level has to present the budget for the new fiscal year at the rural municipality or municipal assembly within Asar 10 every year.

Mayor of Haripurwa municipality, Binod Sah, said the municipality has not been able to unveil the budget for current fiscal year due to the ongoing lockout at the municipality.

Similarly, Chandranagar and Basbariya rural municipalities could not yet bring their budget due to agitation of majority executive members while Hariwan municipality in lack of mutual understanding, it is said.

