General

Makawanpur, Aug 31: Bagmati Province has recorded around 93 percent of monsoon paddy transplantation so far this year, said Anup Adhikari, the information officer for the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development, Bagmati provincial government.

In Nepal, in general, the best time for paddy plantation is considered early June to mid-July. In the Kathmandu Valley (Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur districts), cent per cent paddy plantation took place, he said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry said a team would be deployed with assistance of local levels of all 13 districts of the province to test the acidity of the soil of arable land in the districts.

Source: National News Agency Nepal