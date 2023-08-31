General

Janaki (Banke), Aug 31: Minister for Health and Population Mohan Basnet has said the government was always ready for upgrading Bheri Hospital.

In course of Bheri Hospital visit today, Minister Basnet mentioned that the Ministry would allocate necessary budget to make the hospital further systematic.

He shared, "The Ministry has sent budget in many headings for the internal and external management of the hospital. It is ready to send necessary budget for the management of the hospital as it is yet to be managed."

Directing the Hospital Management Committee to pay special attention on waste management of hospital, he asked to forward the process to transfer the persons who are serving remaining in the same place since long.

The Health Minister stressed, "It is found that same person is serving remaining in the same place for 15-16 years. I urge the management committee to forward the transfer process keeping the matter in mind."

Laying emphasis that people from poor and backward communities have to get treatment in easy and smooth manner in the hospital, he requested the doctors and staffs to treat patients politely and humbly.

Source: National News Agency Nepal