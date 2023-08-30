sports

Nepal which is participating in the Asia Cup Cricket for the first time is taking on Pakistan today.

The inaugural march of the Asia Cup of 16th edition is taking place between Nepal and Pakistan at Multan Cricket Stadium of Pakistan at 3.15 pm on Wednesday.

Nepal is prepared to play with Pakistan, which is a number one in the one day cricket global ranking.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka are jointly hosting the Asia Cup.

Nepal turned eligible to play the Asia Cup after it became champion in the ACC Premier Cup held this year. Nepal had beaten the UAE in the final match by seven wickets.

Rohit Kumar Poudel is leading the Nepali team in the Asia Cup. ---

Source: National News Agency-Nepal