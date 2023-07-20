General

A Chinese national has been arrested from Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) in connection with the smuggling of nearly 100-kg gold.

With this arrest today, number of the arrestees in this connection reached seven. The Chinese national held today is Jeyung Lyn, according to Superintendent of Police at TIA, Padam Bahadur Bista.

Bista further informed that Lyn was arrested while he was flying to China via Tibetan Airlines. He is now sent to Revenue Investigation Department for further action.

Nearly a quintal of gold was confiscated by the Department from the area near TIA customs office yesterday. Two persons were arrested along with a taxi while they were exiting after customs clearance.

The Department arrested four others on Wednesday night itself. It was revealed that the valuables were brought in the name of Ready Trade from Hong Kong. Its proprietor is also arrested.

The yellow metal was found hiding in break shoe of scooter. Currently, the gold is being weighed to ascertain its amount.

Those arrested earlier in this connection are taxi driver Ashok Ranamagar, customs agent Rajendra Kumar Rai, proprietor of Ready Trade Pvt Ltd Dilip Bhujel, assistants Harka Raj Rai, Thukpin Chhiring and Raj Kumar Bhujel.

Source: National News Agency Nepal