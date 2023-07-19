General

Export of cash crops such as cardamom, tea leaves, ginger and amriso (broom grass) via the eastern Kakarvitta transit increased in the fiscal year 2022-23.

According to Ram Prasad Regmi, the chief customs officer at Mechi Customs Office, there has been a significant increase in the export of various cash crops to India from the eastern transit point.

The export of cardamom saw a remarkable rise of approximately 42 percent last fiscal year. Over 9.9 million kilos of cardamom worth Rs 8.24 billion, was exported, compared to the previous year's quantity of around 5.3 million kilos worth Rs 4.76 billion.

Similarly, the export of tea leaves went up by 16 percent compared to the previous year. The exported quantity was measured over 16 million kilos worth over Rs 3.42 billion.

The export of ginger also witnessed a substantial surge of 47 percent compared to the previous year. Over 15.5 million kilos of ginger worth over 639.2 million was supplied to India during the period.

Similarly, there was a 27 percent rise in the export of broom grass compared to the fiscal year 2021-22. Last fiscal year, over 11.9 million kilos of broom grass, worth over Rs 864 million, was exported to India.

Furthermore, the fiscal year 2022-23 also saw encouraging export of plywood and chhurpi, the hardened yak cheese. Plywood worth Rs 1.99 billion was exported to India, a substantial increase from the previous year's Rs 108 million. Likewise, Chhurpi worth Rs 1.10 billion was exported, compared to Rs 84.3 million in the previous year.

Jhapa, Ilam, and Panchthar in Koshi Province are well-known as 'pocket areas' for tea production, while Ilam, Panchthar, Taplejung, Dhankuta, Tehrathum, and Bhojpur are significant producers of cardamom, ginger, broom grass, and chhurpi. These products, including plywood, undergo processing, storage, and branding in Jhapa.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal