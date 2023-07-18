education, Science & Technology

Social worker Dr Bishnumaya Pariyar has donated school uniform to 172 underprivileged students. Those receiving the support from Dr Pariyar are 121 students of Chandika Basic School and 51 of Lakhan Thapa Primary School located in Gorkha Saheed Lakhan Rural Municipality-7.

The uniform was distributed on Monday in coordination with the local ward office and the president of Association for Dalit Women's Advancement Nepal (ADWAN) Bindu Thapa Pariyar.

On the occasion, President Pariyar said that school uniforms have been provided to children from families with poor financial condition.

Lakhan RM Ward no 7 President Sharan Shrestha said that everyone's effort is necessary to increase the attraction of children towards community schools.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal