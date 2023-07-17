Games, sports

Crickex.in, a prominent cricketing platform, announced sponsorship deal with the Galle Gladiators, ?? their principal sponsor for the upcoming Lanka Premier League (LPL) scheduled to be held in Colombo and Kandy from July 30 to August 20.

Ace allrounder Shakib Al Hasan has recently joined the team, which is also known as Galle Titans, on direct signing. Bangladesh’s Mohammad Mithun is another Bangladesh player to play for this franchise this season.

The cricket website will play a pivotal role in elevating the Lanka Premier League experience for players and fans alike, said a press release of the portal. With its user-friendly interface, Crickex.in will provide its supporters with real-time updates throughout the tournament.

Commenting on the partnership, a representative from Crickex.in said, "We are thrilled to partner with the Galle Titans. The team has a rich history and are known for their performance. We are committed to supporting the team and providing an unparalleled cricketing experience for fans. T?g?th?r, w? aim t? t?k? th? LPL t? the n?w heights."

Star Sports, the country’s leading sports network, will have the exclusive television media rights for the upcoming tournament. Star Sports will also telecast live action, exclusively in India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives, and MENA region including UAE.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha