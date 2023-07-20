Games, sports

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is likely to

consider the likes of Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Zakir Hasan and some

other players from the Emerging Asia Cup squad for the preliminary squad of

the Asia Cup.

The players who would make room in the final squad from the preliminary camp

would finally play the World Cup also.

However the availability of Tamim Iqbal who reversed his retirement decision

to take a six-week rest, will depend on his fitness, said BCB Cricket

Operations Chairman Jalal Younus.

"Our incumbent ODI captain Tamim Iqbal will fly for London on July 26. He

will have a treatment here for his recurring back problem. We hope that he

will comeback on July 31 after which we'll get a clear picture on him,"

Younus said here today.

The camp for the Asia Cup which will run from August 30 to September 17, is

likely to start on July 29.

"Some players of the Emerging Asia Cup are highly likely to be included in

the preliminary camp. But whether they will be in the final squad will be

entirely depended on the selection panel."

Bangladesh A team will take on India in the semifinal of the Emerging Asia

Cup tomorrow (Friday). Soumya has scored 90 runs and claimed 5 wickets to

make him a strong contender while Mahmudul Hasan Joy had 111 runs including a

century. Tanzid Tamim scored 128 runs with two half-centuries and Zakir Hasan

made one fifty and 99 runs. Sheikh Mahedi Hasan was also in form with 47 runs

and two wickets.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha