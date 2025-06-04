Government Leading Mountain Conservation Efforts



Kathmandu: Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Development Ramnath Adhikari asserted that the State has been playing a leading role in protecting the natural beauty of ‘our’ mountains. Minister Adhikari made this statement during his visit to the Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS)’s central office for a photo exhibition themed “Mountain Tourism: Our Pride, Our Identity.”





According to National News Agency Nepal, the exhibition features around 100 photos of Nepal’s mountains and mountain heritages, captured by RSS photographers and journalists. This exhibition has been organized since May 25 in commemoration of the 18th Republic Day. After observing the photos, Minister Adhikari emphasized the importance of effective plans, developed in consultation with experts, to protect the nation’s mountains.





Minister Adhikari urged all Nepalis to work in unison to minimize the effects of climate change on their mountains and the lives dependent on them. He informed that the incumbent government has been holding discussions at various levels to develop a unified response aimed at reducing the impact of climate change on mountains. “The government is moving forward in a serious and planned manner to conserve mountains,” the Minister reiterated.





Highlighting the need to educate the general public in Nepal about the country’s natural bounty, heritages, and abundance of natural resources, he stated that Nepal has unique natural heritages. Expressing his delight that most of the high mountains in the country were included in the photo exhibition, the Minister remarked that the country’s invaluable treasures-mountains and mountain heritages-were well-reflected in the exhibition.





Prior to this, RSS Executive Chair Dharmendra Jha, along with RSS staff, welcomed Minister Adhikari to the exhibition. On the occasion, Chairperson Jha expressed his confidence that the exhibition would serve as a platform to educate people about the importance and beauty of Nepal’s mountains.

