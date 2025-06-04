Promotion of Biomass Stressed by Entrepreneurs



Kathmandu: Biomass entrepreneurs have underlined the need of promoting biomass to reduce pollution and trade deficit in petroleum products. Biomass helps ensure high efficiency, they argued.





According to National News Agency Nepal, at a programme organized jointly by the Nepal Forum of Environmental Journalists (NEFEJ) and the Biomass Entrepreneurs’ Association in the federal capital on Wednesday, the speakers suggested the government that it encouraged the use of bio-fuel. They complained that the government took a wrong decision to impose tax on bio-energy.





Energy expert at the British Embassy in Kathmandu, Resha Piya, viewed it was worrying that many people were unaware of the environmental and commercial aspects of biomass technology.





NEFEJ Chair Chandra Sekhar Karki said the environmental and sustainable development were prioritized by the NEFEJ. The government must prioritize environment-friendly programmes, he added.





Former Minister for Environment, Ganesh Sah, suggested the compulsory adoption of bio-fuel at every industry.





Deputy Director at Alternative Energy Promotion Centre, Dr. Rana Bahadur Thapa, said clean energy has been mentioned as a fundamental right in the constitution, which needs full enforcement to protect the environment. Use of biomass can replace LPG use, so a necessary programme was required.





Association Chair Aditya Parajuli worried why the government imposed excise duty on biomass through the budget for the coming year.





Presenting a working paper on the occasion, environmentalist Nabaraj Pokharel said biomass carries much significance in the management of dry fodder and shrubs. It further contributes to minimizing wildfire and even the global problem-the emission of carbon.

