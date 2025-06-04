NA Begins General Discussions on Budget for Upcoming Fiscal Year 2082-83 BS



Kathmandu: The National Assembly (NA) has initiated discussions on the government’s projected revenues and expenditures for the fiscal year 2082-83 BS (2025-26). The session of the Upper House approved a proposal by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Affairs to conduct general discussions on the new budget.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the Minister emphasized efforts to make the budget as realistic and implementable as possible. He informed the House that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the current fiscal year stands at approximately 28 percent. The government aims to keep recurrent expenditures within the expected limits while increasing capital expenditures.





The Minister stated that fiscal transfers to the province and local levels have been increased in the upcoming fiscal year. He acknowledged the challenges in limiting current expenditure and boosting capital spending, as well as the difficulty in securing sources for the upcoming budget, which totals Rs 1,964.11 billion.





He also highlighted that the internal revenue targets, loans, and grants have been outlined in a realistic and predictable manner.

