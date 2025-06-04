SC Orders Continuation of Criminal Investigation Against Former Speaker Agni Sapkota



Kathmandu: The Supreme Court (SC) has issued an order to continue the investigation into the murder case filed against former Speaker Agni Sapkota. A joint bench consisting of Chief Justice Prakash Singh Raut and Justices Sapana Pradhan Malla, Kumar Remi, Manoj Kumar Sharma, and Kumar Chundal has issued the stay order to move forward with the investigation process against Sapkota.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Purnima Lama filed a case with the Kavre District Police Office in 2016 concerning the kidnapping and murder of her husband, 48-year-old Arjun Lama from Kavre. The former Speaker, Agni Sapkota, was named as an accused party in this case.





Purnima Lama had approached the Supreme Court with a writ petition after the police refused to register a First Information Report (FIR) regarding the case, which is related to the armed conflict.

