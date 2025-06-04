National Day on Elimination of Caste Discrimination: Speaker’s and NA Chair’s Message



Kathmandu: Speaker Devaraj Ghimire has emphasized the need for all citizens, the government, political parties, civil society, journalists, educational institutions, and stakeholders to unite in the campaign against caste discrimination and untouchability by strengthening the spirit of social harmony, equality, and coexistence. On the occasion of the National Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination and Untouchability, 2082BS today, he expressed his best wishes, stating that racial discrimination or untouchability is not just a problem of a particular class but a shared challenge for the entire society, nation, and human civilization. He mentioned that it is necessary today for everyone to raise their voice in favor of equality from their respective places to contribute to building a prosperous nation based on equality.

According to National News Agency Nepal, Chairperson of the National Assembly, Narayan Prasad Dahal, expressed the view that all structures of the state, political leadership, civil s

ociety, and the general public must initiate efforts to eliminate caste discrimination and untouchability practices, which have remained as a social stigma in the history of humankind. “The numerous historical struggles, people’s movements, and social as well as cultural movements undertaken by the Nepali people have led to many legal provisions to abolish racial discrimination and the practice of untouchability, but the traditional mindset, illiteracy, customs, and discrimination in the name of religion have not been completely eradicated from society,” he opined.

He wished that the National Day for the Elimination of Caste Discrimination and Untouchability inspires everyone to build a civilized, advanced, and prosperous nation free from discrimination and untouchability.