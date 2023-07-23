General

A human dead body was found in the Mahakali irrigation canal at Gaddachauki of Kanchanpur district. The local people recovered the body floating in the canal and reported it to the police. A team led by Inspector Bharat Raj Giri reached the incident site and launched investigations, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Prakash Dangi.

Meanwhile, a man last night jumped into the Mahakali river from a suspension bridge at Bhimdatta Municipality-13. He attempted a suicide. A search had been launched for the missing man identified as Janak Bhatta, 28, of Krishnapur Municipality-6, said the police.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal