Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun today laid emphasis on strong intellectual property protection system to increase investment.

"Now, we are among the developing countries. If we cannot sustain this development, we will fall back again. Therefore, for sustainable development and continuous progress, innovative activities should be encouraged by increasing the expenditure in the research and development sector," he added.

The minister said this while speaking as the chief guest at a seminar on "Women and IP: Acceleration Innovation and Creativity" at a hotel in the city, said a press release.

Department of Patent, Design and Trademarks (DPDT) organised the seminar.

Humayun said Bangladesh Patents Act, 2022 and Bangladesh Industrial Designs Act, 2023 enacted and Trademark Act, 2009 proposed to be amended.

"The Government of Bangladesh has already recognized 17 products including Hilsa, Jamdani, Rangpur Shataranji as Geographical Indication (GI) products. From the products, Bangladesh's economy can be benefited," he added.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha