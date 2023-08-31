General

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen today said

Bangladesh government is not harassing Nobel Laureate Professor Dr Yunus on

any political or other reasons.

“They (those who wrote letters) may think that he (Yunus) is being harassed

due to political or other reasons. We hope they will know the facts. We will

provide if they want to know,” he told reporters while at a briefing at a

foreign ministry.

The foreign minister said the government did not file any case against Dr

Yunus rather he is facing legal process with allegation of cheating with the

labourers and tax evasion.

“We respect him as a great Nobel Laureate as he brought honour for us,” he

said.

The Foreign Minister said he doesn’t want to make any remark on the issue as

it’s a matter related to the court. “It is the court's decision and the

government has nothing to do with it,” he added.

Momen said that he believed there is a communication gap between those who

wrote letters on favour of Dr Yunus and the actual facts.

More than 160 global leaders, including over 100 Nobel laureates, wrote an

open letter to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, expressing their deep concern

about the safety and wellbeing of Prof Muhammad Yunus, Bangladesh’s only Nobel

laureate.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha