General

The 2nd Junior Services Kabaddi League begins from tomorrow (Friday) at National Kabaddi Stadium in the city.

Bangladesh Kabaddi Federation's (BKF) general secretary and additional inspector general of Bangladesh Tourist Police Habibur Rahman is expected to inaugurate the meet as the chief guest in the afternoon.

BKF's joint secretary and additional DIG (development) Bangladesh Police Gazi Mohammad Mozammel Haque will present as the special guest.

League committee's chairman Md Nizam Uddin Chowdhury Parvez will preside over the opening ceremony.

Six teams - Bangladesh Army, Bangladesh Navy, Bangladesh Police, Bangladesh Fire Service, Bangladesh Ansar and Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Prothistan will take part in the meet, organized by BKF.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha