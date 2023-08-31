General

The largest mangrove forest Sundarbans will be made open for all tomorrow after three-month ban lifted today.

From now on, travellers can visit Sundarbans for their adventure; fishermen depended on the mangrove forest can catch fishes again in the magnificent canals on Sundarban, close to the Bay of Bengal.

Sources said fishermen, tour operators and helmsmen are ready to go to Sundarbans where Royal Bengal tiger is seen.

Md Emdadul Haque, a tour operator of Mongla sea port, said a huge number of visitors would visit Sundarbans travelling Padma Multiple Bridge this year. "The bridge will save times and money of the tourists" he added.

Russel Bayati, a tour operator from Sarankhol, said the most attractive spots of the forest are Shupti, Kochikhali, Dimer Char, Kotka, Badamtola, Dubler Char and Ali Bandha.

A fish seller namely Jalal Mollah said the fishermen who depend on the forest passed difficult times during the ban as they had no alternative works. "They will go to Sundarbans tomorrow and fight for their survival again" he added.

Divisional Forest Official Belayet Hossain said the ban was enforced on June 1 and continued till today. "The duration is the breeding time of fishes in Sundarbans," he added.

The adventures were also forbidden to adventure in Sundarban during the time.

Sarankhola Range Officer Sheikh Mahabub Hasan said visitors and fishermen will be given permission to go to Sundarban tomorrow.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha