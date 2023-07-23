General

The installation cum oath-taking function of the newly elected 19-member biennial executive committee of Rangpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) for the 2023-2025 terms was held today.

Chairman of the RCCI Election Board Md Sarwar Morshed conducted an oath-taking function of newly elected members of the RCCI executive committee at RCCI Board room in the city.

Newly elected RCCI President Md Akbar Ali, Senior Vice-president Abu Hena Md Rezwanul Karim and Vice-president Md Mozammel Haque Dambel with other Directors took oath on the occasion.

The newly elected Directors are: Md Taifur Rahman, Md Azizul Islam, Md Saifur Islam, Khondker Mahamud Elahi (Biplob), Md Asif Joarder, Md Emdadul Hossain, Md Altaf Hossain Chowdhury, Md Sanoar Hossain, Md Delwar Hossain, Md Samsur Rahman, Md Sarwar Jahan Manik, Md Harun Ar Rashid, Md Rezaul Islam, Md Sabihul Haque, Md Hasan Mahabub Akhter and Director (Trade Group) Alhaj Mashiur Rahman Ranga, MP.

RCCI Director Alhaj Mashiur Rahman Ranga could not attend the function.

The newly elected RCCI leaders expressed their firm commitment to explore the existing prospect of industrialisation in Rangpur region for creating jobs and promoting business to strengthen regional and national economy.

Talking to BSS after taking oath, new RCCI President Md Akbar Ali urged young entrepreneurs to come forward in availing facilities being provided by the government for industrialisation to enhance trade and commerce in Rangpur region.

"We will extend assistance to authorities concerned and take steps to attract local and foreign investors to promote industrialisation for faster development of Rangpur region on the way to build a developed and smart Bangladesh by 2041 next," he said.

Immediate past RCCI President Mostafa Sohrab Chowdhury Titu, Senior Vice-president Md Azizul Islam Mintu and Vice-president Manjur Ahmed Azad, former and incumbent Directors, industrialists, trade community leaders and journalists attended the function.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha