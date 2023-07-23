General

Interfaith dialogue coupled with religious learning is very important for ensuring religious harmony besides preventing all sorts of communal violence.

Concerted efforts of religious leaders from all faiths and frequent interfaith dialogue can also be the best ways of ensuring peace and tranquility everywhere in the society.

Interfaith dialogues and intensified efforts are very important to combat terrorism and extremism coupled with freeing the society from all sorts of social crimes.

Religious leaders from all faiths and development activists came up with the observations while addressing a daylong interfaith dialogue with religious leaders and citizens in the city on Saturday.

Rural and Urban Poor Partners for Social Advancement (RUPSA), a non-government development organization, hosted the divisional level dialogue at Labanga restaurant supported by International Republican Institute (IRI).

Director of Kasful Quran Institute Mawlana Mustaque Ahmed, President of Purahit Society Ashok Sanyal, Divisional Publicity Secretary of Bangladesh Brahman Sangsad Suresh Chakraverty Church Pastor Ifraim Hembrom addressed the dialogue as panel discussants on behalf of their respective faiths.

With RUPSA Executive Director Hiranmoy Mondal in the chair the interfaith dialogue was addressed, among others, by district unit secretary of Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Oikya Parishad Asit Kumar Ghosh, ward councilor of Rajshahi City Corporation Sultana Ahmed Sagarika, President of Adibashi Chhatra Parishad Nukul Pahar and its vice-president Sabitry Hembram and RUPSA Programme Officer SM Shaharuzzaman.

During her keynote presentation, RUPSA Project Manager Samia Jaman illustrated the aspects of maintaining communal and religious harmony during the pre and post-election periods.

She also put forward a set of recommendations on the issue saying dialogue should be held in such a way, that participants are able to learn from others' religious experiences, and good practices.

She told the meeting that their project is intended to reduce violations of religious freedom through generating awareness among the public in general.

Besides, there is also a need to be cautious in using social media as it has some bitter experiences related to spreading communal and religious violence promptly.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha