Interim Government to implement new ‘Statistics Policy’ amid allegations of data manipulation by BBS



The interim government of Bangladesh is moving to establish a comprehensive ‘Statistics Policy’ to address longstanding concerns about inaccuracies in data published by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS). This initiative follows widespread allegations that the BBS had provided misleading economic data under the previous Awami League government.

During the Awami League’s tenure, the BBS was repeatedly accused of inflating GDP growth figures while downplaying inflation, raising serious doubts about the credibility of the country’s official statistics.

‘We are working to formulate a Statistics Policy, which will soon be approved by the Advisory Council,’ said Planning Adviser Dr. Wahiduddin Mahmud at a recent press briefing following an ECNEC (Executive Committee of the National Economic Council) meeting. He emphasized the need for a clear, unified approach to ensure the accuracy and integrity of nati

onal data.

BBS Under Scrutiny

The BBS, which operates under the Ministry of Planning, faced consistent criticism for its inability to provide reliable data. Their capacity is not as strong as statistical institutions in other developing countries, Dr. Wahiduddin said. He pointed out that political pressure had influenced the BBS’s economic data, particularly during periods of economic growth and inflation reporting.

Sources within the Planning Commission and BBS confirmed that the agency struggles with capacity issues, making it difficult to collect and analyze accurate data. Furthermore, political interference has been a significant obstacle, particularly concerning key economic indicators such as GDP and inflation.

Acknowledging these challenges, Dr. Wahiduddin reiterated his commitment to maintaining the independence of the BBS. ‘I have already informed them that I will not intervene in their reports, regardless of any shortcomings. The data, whether high or low, must stand on its own merit,’ he said.

S

trengthening the BBS’s Capacity

Dr. Wahiduddin, a well-known economist, has stressed the importance of empowering the BBS as an independent entity. He aims to enhance its ability to provide unbiased and accurate data without external interference. Discussions with officials from both the Planning Commission and BBS indicate a strong focus on capacity-building initiatives to improve the bureau’s performance.

The BBS is currently the sole national statistical office in Bangladesh, responsible for generating and publishing critical data on population, agriculture, industry, and the broader economy. However, under past administrations, its activities were often governed by orders and circulars, lacking a cohesive policy framework.

Future Reforms

The BBS gained legal grounding through the passage of the ‘Statistics Act’ on February 27, 2013, which formally outlined its responsibilities. According to this law, the bureau is tasked with producing accurate and timely statistics, conducting national censuses, and

delivering data that meets the needs of policymakers, researchers, and other stakeholders.

However, the policy aims to modernize these functions and address gaps in the existing system. Among the bureau’s future tasks will be updating the National Strategy for the Development of Statistics, standardizing statistical programs to international standards, and implementing a National Data Bank.

The implementation of the Statistics Policy is expected to mark a significant step toward bolstering the integrity of Bangladesh’s statistical system, ensuring that data-driven decisions can be made with confidence.

Source: United News of Bangladesh