‘Interim Govt doesn’t acknowledge Sheikh Mujib as Father of the Nation’: Adviser Nahid



The interim government does not recognize Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as the Father of the Nation, said Nahid Islam, Adviser on Posts, Telecommunications, and Information Technology, on Wednesday.

“Awami League made Bangabandhu controversial. As a party, AL was in power through fascist tactics-snatching people’s voting rights, abductions, murders, and even genocide. So, who called him the Father of the Nation, and which day they declared as National Day, none of that will continue in the new Bangladesh. We want to rebuild Bangladesh,’ he said.

When directly asked whether the interim government acknowledges Bangabandhu as the Father of the Nation, Nahid responded, ‘Of course not.’

He emphasized that many figures contributed to the nation’s history: ‘Our history didn’t begin in 1952. We have anti-British struggles, 1947, 1971, 1990, and now 2024. We have many founding fathers, and our freedom came through their collective struggles.’

Journalists directly linked with fascists and supporters of genocide

to be tried: Nahid Islam

The adviser also noted that the national days being canceled were “imposed” by the Awami League, describing this as “fascist behavior.” He added, ‘The government finds these days unimportant, so they are being canceled.’

Earlier in the day, the interim government officially announced the cancellation of eight national days, including March 7, which commemorates Bangabandhu’s historic speech, and August 15, marking his assassination.

Source: United News of Bangladesh