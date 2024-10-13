Jamaat chief calls for AL leaders to face ‘black laws’ they enacted



Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman on Sunday said Awami League (AL) men should be tried under the ‘black laws’ they formulated over an extended period.

‘We do not want any injustice and oppression on anyone. Let them be tried under the black laws they had formulated over a long period,’ he said.

The Jamaat chief said this while addressing the member (Rukon) council of Jamaat’s Dhaka north city unit at Bangladesh China Friendship Conference Center in the city’s Sher-e Bangla Nagar area.

He mentioned that the AL leaders used to claim that the law is equal for everyone and that the judiciary is independent. ‘Don’t they deserve the same rights and benefits under equal laws? They should receive what is rightfully theirs to ensure they are not deprived,’ he said.

On October 28, 2006, the humanity and democracy of Bangladesh, the will and aspirations of the people of Bangladesh were slaughtered in the rampage of Logi-Baitha (sticks-oars), said Dr Rahman.

Bangladesh truly lost its way that day.

In exchange for many sacrifices for 17 and half years, it got back its own way on August 5, 2024, he said.

‘All the killers from October 28, 2006 to August 5, 2024 will have to be tried,’ said the Jamaat Ameer, adding that the killers of the recent mass movement will have to be tried on priority basis.

Citing that no one wants to utter the name of Awami League anymore now, he said, ‘Now nobody dares to mention their names. Even their party men do not want to utter the name of their party. Why should we, the oppressed people, mention their names?’

Credit for August 5 uprising belongs to students, not any party: Jamaat Ameer

Dr Rahman said they (AL leaders) have a history of banning their own party. When they had established a one-party system, they banned all parties, including their own one. This time people have banned their party with the help of Allah, he added.

‘Being ashamed for their misdeeds and seeking apology to the nation, they could have found a way. Not doing so, they are trying to return in

the name of Ansar League, Judiciary league and this demand league and that demand league,’ he said.

The Jamaat chief said they (AL) now send a message to the world that they (AL government) didn’t allow the rise of extremism in Bangladesh, but there is extremism in Bangladesh as they are no longer in the country.

He said the biggest extremists were the ones who gave hammers to their children and helmets on their heads. No bigger extremists and terrorists than them were born in Bangladesh, he added.

“They committed terrorism. We will not do so. We hate terrorism. We have assured the nation that we will not take any revenge by taking the law into our hands,’ said the Jamaat Ameer.

He said they (AL) have made people suffer and tortured them by taking laws into their own hands. ‘But we will not do it. We must seek justice for oppression under existing laws.’

Pointing at the leaders and activists, the Jamaat top leader said, ‘We want to build a united nation in future. So, we have to show limitless patience.’

Jamaat Dhaka north city unit president Mohammad Selim Uddin presided over the council.

Source: United News of Bangladesh