General

Jubo Mohila League paid rich tribute to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in the city's Dhanmondi-32 here today.

Marking the 21st founding anniversary of Jubo Mohila League, a women youth front of the ruling Awami League (AL), its leaders and activists led by its general secretary Sharmin Sultana Lily paid the tribute to Bangabandhu by placing a wreath at his portrait.

Later, they cut a cake and brought out a procession from Dhanmondi-32.

Party flag and national flags were hoisted at the central office, located at Bangabandhu Avenue, at 7am.

AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina formed the Jubo Mohila League on July 6 in 2002.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha