The 11th 'Nepal Africa Film Festival (NAFF)-2023' is commencing on July 8. The three-day event will be attended by 12 nations with 22 films.

The Festival to be organised by the College of Journalism and Mass Communications (CJMC) and to be supported by the Film Development Board and Bilakshan Creation will provide a venue for cultural exchanges between Nepal and Africa, according to Festival and CJMC Director Manju Mishra. "We try to connect the two different continents by the means of films," she said.

Ten African movies and 12 Nepali films and documentaries will be screened in the event.

According to director Dabbu Chhetri, a day-long acting workshop themed 'National and International Market for Short Nepali Movies' has been scheduled during the festival. The event will be held at local Rastriya Nachghar in Jamal.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal