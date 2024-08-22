Kidnapped girl rescued, 2 abductors held in Dinajpur

The Rapid Action Battalion rescued a girl, who has been kidnapped two days ago, and arrested two persons for their involvement in the abduction this morning.

The detainees were identified as Afrin Reshma, 22, hailed from Manikganj district and Shahajadi Islam Jhumur, 38, a resident of capital city Dhaka.

On information, a joint team of RAB Dinajpur and RAB Manikganj conducted a raid in Parbatipur-Syedpur Road and arrested two women with baby girl Khadija, who was abducted from Manikganj on August 20, said a press release.

After the abduction, the kidnappers demanded money from Khadija’s mother for the baby’s release.

All the three were handed over to Manikganj Thana police, added the press release.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha