Kings drawn with East Bengal AFC Challenge League

Bashundhara Kings were drawn along with East Bengal FC (India) Nejmeh SC (Lebanon) and Paro FC (Bhutan) in Group A of the AFC Challenge League.

The draw of the Challenge League was held at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, today (Thursday).

Kings booked their place in the tournament as the 2023-24 Bangladesh Premier League champions. It’ll also be their fifth consecutive group stage appearance in an AFC club competition.

There are twelve teams in three groups in West Zone with the champions and best runners-up of the three groups will play in the next round.

The group matches is set to be played over three match days between October 26 to November 2, with each group taking place in a centralised location in a single round-robin format.

Group A matches will be hosted by Paro FC at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu, Bhutan.

Eight teams will progress from the Group Stage – the three group winners and best-ranked runners-up from the West, and the top two finishers of each Group from the East – to

the double-legged Quarter-finals, which will take place between March 5 and 13, next year.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha