FBCCI delegation meets Army Chief

A delegation of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), led by its president Mahbubul Alam, today made a courtesy call on Army Chief General Waker-uz-Zaman at the Army Headquarters here.

The business leaders sought support of the Bangladesh Army for ensuring business-friendly environment, keeping operative the production at mills and factories and keeping intact the supply chain, beefing up security at factories and business establishments, and curbing extortion, said a press release.

In this connection, the FBCCI president thanked the Army Chief for conducting various operations and patrolling in the industrial belt and areas by Bangladesh Army centering the security issue of the industries.

Mahbubul also expressed his interest to work with the army in strengthening security in the industries alongside restoring confidence among the businessmen.

In response, General General Waker-uz-Zaman assured the FBCCI business delegation that they would discharge their duties bestowed

upon them properly in ensuring security of the business community and all citizens of the country.

He informed that the Bangladesh Army has always remained vigil so that the local and foreign investors could conduct their operations uninterruptedly side by side ensuring security to the mills and factories, supply chain and ports.

The Army Chief also urged the business community to support the law enforcement agencies through providing information if any industry is subjected to any threat.

Former FBCCI presidents Mahbubur Rahman, Abdul Awal Mintoo, Mir Nasir Hossain, AK Azad, Md Jashim Uddin, Square Pharmaceuticals Limited managing director Tapan Chowdhury, DCCI president Ashraf Ahmed, BGMEA acting president Khandaker Rafiqul Islam and Standard Chartered Bank Bangladesh CEO Naser Ejaj Bijoy were present, among others, on the occasion.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha