12 local governments of Jhapa possess their own hospitals



Twelve out of 15 municipalities in Jhapa have set up their own hospitals having a minimum of 15 beds.

The hospitals run by the municipalities have own emergency, maternity, laboratory and ultrasound services.

A dozen hospitals with a capacity of over 15 beds are run by the private sector in the district, including from the provincial hospital to the B and C hospital licensed for the operation of the medical college. MRI services are also being made available in big hospitals operated by the private sector.

Municipal hospitals are being operated in Mechinagar, Kankai and Gauradaha municipalities, while Buddhashanti, Haldibari, Kamal, Barhadashi, Jhapa and Gaurigunj rural municipalities are providing medical treatment services to the locals through basic hospitals, said information officer at the Health Office, Jhapa, Chudamani Luitel.

Damak, Birtamod and Arjundhara have equipped hospitals to serve outside the municipality area. Primary health centres are in operation in Kachankabal rural municipality and S

hivasatakshi municipality. These municipalities have said that preparations are being made to operate the basic hospital.

Bhadrapur Municipality has a well-equipped provincial hospital, while Birtamod, Damak, Bhadrapur, Mechinagar and Kankai have big private hospitals.

The municipality’s primary hospital is in operation at Dhulabari. Four MBBS doctors have started serving in the hospital.

Chief Administrative Officer of the municipality, Agni Prasad Adhikari, said that the primary health centre has been upgraded as a hospital. “The municipal hospital has been brought into operation to provide services through four MBBS doctors”, Adhikari said, adding, “We have provided 24-hour emergency services including maternity, ultrasound, ECG and lab”.

Mechinagar-10 has three hospitals run by the government, community and private sectors. Mechi Amda Hospital is a community hospital and a 15-bed Shikhar Hospital is also being operated by the private sector.

Source: National News Agency Nepal