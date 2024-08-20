Effect of monsoon wind continues



Kathmandu: The effect of monsoon wind is still continuous in the country. The low pressure belt of monsoon is slightly towards northern part of its average location, according to Weather Forecasting Division.

The Division informed that some parts of Madhes, Bagmati, Gandaki and Lumbini provinces have witnessed light to moderate rainfall, while one or two places of the rest of the provinces are witnessing light to moderate rainfall along with thunder and lightning.

There will be general weather change across the country in afternoon. But, few places of Gandaki and Lumbini provinces and one to two places of rest of the provinces will have heavy rainfall.

Source: National News Agency Nepal