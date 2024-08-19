Bajhang landslide: Four dead; six rescued alive



Four people were killed in a landslide that occurred at Tumeda village in Bungal municiplaity-10 of Bajhang district.

The deceased have been identified as Kali Dhami, Golki Dhami, Akriti Dhami and Laxmi Dhami of Tumeda of Bungal-10, said Assistant Chief District Officer Satya Kumari Joshi.

He informed four people were killed when a landslide buried their house last night. “There are reports that four people have died and six have been rescued. We are going to the affected areas with relief materials”, he said.

The bodies buried in the landslide were retrieved in the morning with the help of a team of locals and police.

Six others buried in the landslide have been rescued alive. Bir Bahadur Dhami, Ujjal Dhami, Roshan Dhami, Kamala Dhami, AmbaDutta Joshi and Shanti Dhami have been rescued alive, police informed. –

Source: National News Agency Nepal