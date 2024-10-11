Kumari puja celebrated in Rangpur

The Sanaton community celebrated the Kumari Puja on the ‘Maha Ashtami’ today through worshiping goddess Durga as a `Kumari’, a pure-hearted girl and the virgin form of the deity, with due religious gaiety in Rangpur.

The devotees thronged the puja mandaps to celebrate Kumari puja, one of the most significant programs during the five-day celebrations of their greatest religious festivity of universal ‘Sharodiya Durgotsab’ (Durga puja).

The Sanaton people of all ages, including young girls and women, attired in traditional dresses, thronged the ‘Ramakrishna Ashram and Ramkhana Mission’ at Mahiganj area in the city in festive moods to celebrate Kumari puja.

They offered water, clothes and flowers at the feet of the `Kumari’ along with gold and silver ornaments amid due religious fervour.

President of Rangpur city unit of Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad Ram Jiban Kundu said goddess Durga is being worshipped for time immemorial in various forms including `Kumari’, a pure-hearted girl and the virgin form of t

he divinity.

One minor girl Srija Roy Joyee, 12, symbolising the Kumari form of Mother Durga, was worshipped on the ”Mohaassthami’ in front of the idol of goddess Durga at the Mahiganj Ramakrishna Ashram mandap in the city.

Celebration of the Kumari Puja began in the morning when the Sanaton devotees thronged different Puja mandaps and started their offerings to mother Durga in the form of `Kumari’ as a symbol of pure-hearted girl and the virgin form of the deity.

Subrata Sarkar, executive member of Ramakrishna Ashram and Ramkhana Mission said that there is no shortage of joyous festivals in celebrating Durga puja.

“Durga puja is celebrated with enthusiasm in a grand atmosphere. The presence of devotees in the mandap to celebrate Kumari puja proves that. The devotees are participating freely,” he told reporters.

Meanwhile, the five-day celebrations of the greatest religious festivity of Durga puja continues in a peaceful atmosphere amid tight security measures at all Puja mandaps in the city and all eig

ht upazilas of the district.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha