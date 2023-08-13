General

The Tribhuvan Highway that was blocked by a landslide since today morning has resumed allowing two-way traffic.

The road was obstructed by a landslide at Lamidanda of Bhimphedi Rural Municipality-9 at around 4 am today. The disrupted road resumed at around 1 pm today after removing debris by a technical team from the Department of Roads with the help of a JCB and loader, said Inspector Durga Khanal. Now, traffics on the Hetauda-Kathmandu route have been running unhindered, he said.

Similarly, work is underway on removing debris deposited by a landslide at Bhattedanda of Lalitpur district along the Kanti Highway that connects between Kathmandu and Hetauda, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Tek Bahadur Karki.

Source: National News Agency Nepal