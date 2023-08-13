General

A father and son have gone missing after they were swept away by a river in Dolakha today. Those who have gone missing are Nimphunjo Sherpa and his son from Bigu village. They had gone in a forest near the village to collect niguro (fiddlehead fern eaten as vegetable) and were swept away while crossing the river, said Deepak Khadka, Deputy Superintendent of Police at the District Police Office.

A police team from Police Post Bigu has left for the incident site after the locals informed the police about the incident.

Source: National News Agency Nepal