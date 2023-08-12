Key Issues, politics

Finance Minister Dr Prakash Sharan Mahat has said that youths have the crucial roles to play for the country's economic development and transformation.

At a programme organized by Association of Youth Organizations Nepal (AYON) here Saturday, he expressed the confidence that the youths will work for the country's transformation.

He asked the youths to abandon the mentality of only going abroad adding that Nepal has several opportunities and many things could be done here within the country.

Dr Mahat was of the view that the key thing at present is to retain the country at home from going abroad. "Capacity, qualification and potential of youth should be utilised. Return home even if you go abroad for studies," he appealed to the youths.

Saying that Nepali youths are exporting software services, Dr Mahat pointed out the possibilities in information and technology sector.

On the occasion, the Finance Minister shared that the budget for the current fiscal year has allocated one billion rupees for youth entrepreneurship and the youths can submit their proposal through the Youth Self-Employment Fund and the ministry as well adding that youth entrepreneurs could get loan at three percent interest rate.

Also speaking at the event, Executive Vice-Chairman of National Youth Council Surendra Basnet asked the government to introduce more programmes for entrepreneurship development and management of the budget to implement the programmes.

Source: National News Agency