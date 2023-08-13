General

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB-6) in separate drives arrested eight robbers of Sundarbans from Dakop upazila and Mongla EPZ area.

The RAB team also seized firearms and ammunition from their possession, said chief of RAB-6 Lt Col Md Firoz Kabir at its headquarters in the city today.

On secret information, a team of RAB-6 conducted drives at Dakop upazila in Khulna last night and arrested Asabur Sana, chief of 'Asabur Bahini,' Shaheen Sana, Israfil Sana and Shariful Dhali.

Following their confessional statement, they conducted a drive in the Mongla EPZ area in Bagerhat and arrested Shafiqul Islam, Rakib Farazi, Sohan Mridha and Akbor Ali Sheikh.

The RAB team also seized foreign and country-made illegal arms and ammunition from their possession, Firoz Kabir said.

The arrested primarily confessed that they have been involved in robbery in the Sundarbans for long time, he said.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha