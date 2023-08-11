General

Central Investigation Bureau of the Nepal Police has arrested two more persons in connection with the fake academic certification case.

The arrestees have been identified as Manit Chaudhary of Morang district and Shraddha Shilpakar, who works for Ishan Hospital in Kathmandu, said Superintendent of Police Nawaraj Adhikari. Chaudhary was held from Morang today morning and Shilpakar from Kathmandu on Thursday night, he said. Earlier on Thursday, the police arrested five persons in the same case.

Meanwhile, the police have made public three persons accused of swindling people out of thousands of rupees in the name of sending for foreign jobs, amid a press conference. The arrestees have been identified as Shalik Ram Aryal of Thakre Rural Municipality-4 in Dhading district, Sandip Kumar Chaudhary of Ramdhuni Municipality-3 in Sunsari district and Ek Maya Pulami of Gandaki Rural Municipality-6 in Gorkha district.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal