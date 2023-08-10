Games, sports

Dipak Thapa has reached the finals of the ongoing Fifth Dhanlaxmi Memorial National Squash Tournament in Kathmandu by defeating Amir Blon 2-21, 11-9, 11-7, 10-12, 10-12 in a match today. He made it to the finals in men’s singles category. In the finals, Thapa will take on Arahanta Keshar Simha.

Similarly, in women’s singles category, Krishna Thapa won a match. In the first round, she beat Bhawana Sunuwar 3-0 and Swasthani Shrestha 3-1 in the second. Similarly, in the third round, she defeated Asmita Nagarkoti 3-0.

Organised by the Nepal Squash Rackets Association (NSRA), the venue for the Tournament is the NSRA’s building in Satdobato, Lalitpur.

Similarly, in the first round, national champion Bipana Blon thrashed Bhawana Sunuwarin a straight 3-0 sets, and Asmita Nagarkoti 3-0 in the second. Winner will receive Rs 20,000 (both open men’s and women’s categories), first runner-up Rs 15,000, and second runner-up Rs 5,000. Likewise, in junior boy’s category, winner will get Rs 11,000, first runner-up Rs 6,000 and second runner-up Rs 3,000.

Source: National News Agency Nepal