LGD forms committee to curb dengue diseases

Local Government Division (LGD) has formed separate committees for Dhaka south and north city corporations to control the outbreak of dengue.

The committees were formed in a meeting of LGD at its conference room on controlling dengue prevalence, a press release of the LGD said.

Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperative Adviser Hassan Ariff and LGD secretary Abu Hena Morshed Zaman were present.

The press release said administrators of the city corporations would the convenors of the committee while chief executive officers would act as member secretary. Three specialists and chief health officer of the corporation will be the members of the committee.

Ariff asked for taking short and long term plans for overcoming the prevailing dengue situation. He hoped that the two committees would play active role in curving dengue disease.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha