DB detains ex-MP Sultan Mansur from Dhaka airport

Detective Branch (DB) of Police today detained ex-parliament member and former vice president (VP) of Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) Sultan Muhammad Mansur Ahmed at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) here.

The ex lawmaker was apprehended from the immigration of the airport early this morning as he returned home from Canada, said DB chief Rezaul Karim Mallik.

He has been detained for interrogation over probing some allegations against him, he said.

All the allegations against him would also be verified, he added.

Sources said Sultan Mansur came to Bangladesh today after travelling in the United Kingdom (UK), United States of America (USA) and Canada.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha