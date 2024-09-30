Tarique Rahman asks party men to stand by flood-affected people

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman today asked the party men to stand by the flood affected people in the country’s northern region.

He gave the directive in an urgent meeting, joining virtually from London, on the flood situation at the BNP chairperson’s Gulshan political office here tonight.

After the meeting, BNP Standing Committee Member Dr AZM Zahid Hossain in an urgent press conference said floods hit Nilphamari, Rangpur, Lalmonirhat, Kurigram and Gaibandha districts in the last 72 hours while low-lying areas in Bogura and Sirajganj are also being inundated.

In this context, the party held the urgent meeting to stand by the flood affected people, he said.

Dr Zahid said a decision has been taken to provide dry food and conduct rescue operation during the flood from the party centrally while rehabilitation programme will be continued in the post-flood period.

Relief and rehabilitation committees have been formed in all flood-affected districts with the leadership of res

pective presidents and general secretaries of BNP and its associate bodies in concerned district.

Relief items will be distributed to flood affected people through those committees, he mentioned.

The BNP leader said rehabilitation activities for flood-affected people are underway in southern region.

He said cash money assistance will be reached each committee by early hours of Tuesday so that they can stand by the flood-affected people since Tuesday morning.

BNP Chairperson’s Adviser Dr Farhad Halim Donar, Joint Secretary General Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie, Treasurer M Rashiduzzaman Millat and Krishak Dal President Hasan Zafir Tuhin were present, among others, in the press conference.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha